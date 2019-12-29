Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $729,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,502,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,110 shares of company stock worth $7,296,355.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,238. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

