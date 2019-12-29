U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 126.27%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 272,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

