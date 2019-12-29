UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBSFY. Stephens upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 45,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

