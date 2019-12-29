UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $243.72

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.72 and traded as high as $255.04. UIL shares last traded at $253.00, with a volume of 1,667 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $218.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 234.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

About UIL (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

