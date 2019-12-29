Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Research Coverage Started at Consumer Edge

Equities researchers at Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.45 on Friday. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,846,000 after buying an additional 1,789,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,113,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.