Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Update

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $181.41 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $132.17 and a 12 month high of $181.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

