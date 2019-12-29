Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Unit were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unit by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 348,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unit by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 260,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unit by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 165,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unit by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 133,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unit stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Unit Co. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unit Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNT. ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

