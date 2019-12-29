Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Down 8.8%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 1,175,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 723,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

UNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Unit alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Unit Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unit during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 4,726.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 249.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unit during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 30.1% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.