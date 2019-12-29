United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $964.60

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 964.60 ($12.69) and last traded at GBX 964.20 ($12.68), with a volume of 133978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950.80 ($12.51).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 870.80 ($11.45).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 884.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 826.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total value of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

