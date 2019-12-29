UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.49

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $250.49 and traded as high as $296.48. UnitedHealth Group shares last traded at $295.93, with a volume of 622,297 shares trading hands.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $280.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

