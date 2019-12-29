Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $61.27 on Friday. Unitil has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $913.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.03.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Unitil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Unitil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Unitil by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unitil in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

