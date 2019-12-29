UNIVERSAL CASH Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $854,747.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. In the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNIVERSAL CASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Exrates and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

