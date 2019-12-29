Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 501,400 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 28th total of 437,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. Universal has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $63.18.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $475.92 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Universal by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Universal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Universal by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

