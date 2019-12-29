UOS Network Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One UOS Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. UOS Network has a total market cap of $11,224.00 and approximately $12,129.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UOS Network has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,436.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.02891965 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005874 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00530216 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000636 BTC.

UOS Network Profile

UOS Network (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,541,013 tokens. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network.

UOS Network Token Trading

UOS Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UOS Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UOS Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.