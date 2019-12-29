Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Short Interest Down 24.0% in December

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.3 days.

UROV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

UROV stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Urovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30. On average, equities analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 116.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $3,420,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth $2,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

