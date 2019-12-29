US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.1277 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00811.

Shares of HUSE stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.