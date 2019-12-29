US Masters Residential Property Fund Unit (ASX:URF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

US Masters Residential Property Fund Unit (ASX:URF) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.87 ($0.62) and last traded at A$0.89 ($0.63), approximately 31,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.93 ($0.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of $337.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.31.

About US Masters Residential Property Fund Unit (ASX:URF)

US Masters Residential Property Fund (Fund) was established in 2011 and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (URF.ASX). The Fund was established to give investors exposure to US residential property and is the largest Australian-listed property trust with a primary strategy of investing in freestanding and multi-tenant US residential property in the New York metropolitan area.

