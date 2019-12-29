Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 28th total of 68,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

VCNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Vaccinex accounts for about 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MSD Partners L.P. owned 8.25% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCNX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 585.69% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

