Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.46

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $151.46 and last traded at $149.54, with a volume of 2106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.51.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average of $135.78.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $690.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

