ValuEngine Downgrades Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 217,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

