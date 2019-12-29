ValuEngine Downgrades ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) to Strong Sell

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of THMO stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.66). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 87.88% and a negative net margin of 89.98%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

