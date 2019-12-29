ValuEngine Downgrades vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -3.57. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 5,479,452 shares of company stock worth $8,000,000 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

