ValuEngine Lowers Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $45.52.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 6.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 251,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 31.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

