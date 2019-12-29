ValuEngine Lowers Hill International (NYSE:HIL) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE HIL opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. Hill International has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.67 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hill International by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

