ValuEngine Lowers Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LOOP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Loop Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 88.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,031,000 after buying an additional 769,895 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 177.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 406,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 259,959 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 39.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.