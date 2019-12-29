ValuEngine Upgrades CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) to “Strong-Buy”

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $14.50 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Service Provider, Llc purchased 2,468,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,319,036.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jan F. Salit purchased 12,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $182,352.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $328,531.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,492,397 shares of company stock worth $47,661,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 94.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.