ValuEngine Upgrades GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNMK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $42,979.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $28,268.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,268 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

