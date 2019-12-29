ValuEngine Upgrades Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

