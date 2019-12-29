Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the November 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 91.40%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

