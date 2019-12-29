Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.79

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 130109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,540,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,270,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.