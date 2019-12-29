Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 840,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 816,223 shares.The stock last traded at $60.79 and had previously closed at $60.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,026,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,082,000 after acquiring an additional 416,792 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 794.3% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,349 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,047,000 after acquiring an additional 348,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after acquiring an additional 187,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

