Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $115,563.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,720 shares of company stock worth $1,289,330 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VAR opened at $142.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.22. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $143.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

