Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0224 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $29.28 million and $1.40 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,038,834,703 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,752,112 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

