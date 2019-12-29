Verasity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $833,662.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $833,662.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00023998 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000787 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

