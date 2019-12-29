Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 14,130,000 shares. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verastem by 3,040.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Verastem by 51.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Verastem by 652.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth $319,000. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verastem alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

Shares of VSTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 2,289,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,189. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Verastem had a negative net margin of 809.25% and a negative return on equity of 160.88%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.