Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 11,650,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 86.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 64.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 26.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 236,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 49,203 shares in the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VET opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $296.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1747 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

