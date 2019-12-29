Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 641,900 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 28th total of 484,700 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

VRCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 4.12. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,886 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $314,960.88. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,679 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

