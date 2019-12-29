Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Verso reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of Verso stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,784. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $628.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the second quarter valued at $603,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 51.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 238,193 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

