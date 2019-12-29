Vicinity Centres Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:VCX)

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Vicinity Centres stock opened at A$2.53 ($1.80) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.59. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of A$2.42 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of A$2.72 ($1.93).

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

