Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Shares Down 7.9%

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI)’s share price dropped 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 347,112 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 280,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $31.97 million and a PE ratio of -36.00.

About Vitalhub (CVE:VHI)

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.