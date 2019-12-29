Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 876,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vivint Solar were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSLR shares. ValuEngine cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

VSLR opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $960.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $637,000.00. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 227,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,716,260.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 553,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,861.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 778,637 shares of company stock worth $5,717,286. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

