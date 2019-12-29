Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

VJET stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $39.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.08.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. Equities analysts predict that Voxeljet will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Voxeljet by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Voxeljet by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voxeljet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

