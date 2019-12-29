Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years.

IID stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,246. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

