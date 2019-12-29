Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PPR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 529,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,597. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

In other Voya Prime Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 101,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $478,512.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500,587 shares of company stock worth $31,334,321 in the last quarter.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

