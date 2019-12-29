Wabash National Co. (WNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

WNC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 272,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

