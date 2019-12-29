WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.91.

WBC opened at $135.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. WABCO has a 12-month low of $102.72 and a 12-month high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.40 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, analysts predict that WABCO will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other WABCO news, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. Also, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,721.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WABCO by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in WABCO by 74.6% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 45,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in WABCO by 35.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in WABCO by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WABCO by 10.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

