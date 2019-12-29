Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 743,400 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the November 28th total of 555,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Compass Point set a $63.00 price objective on Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $627,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $645,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,424.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,321,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,159,000 after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,237,000 after purchasing an additional 123,511 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 135,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 76,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $68.36.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.95 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

