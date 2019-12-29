Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 50.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

