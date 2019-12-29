Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.60

Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $16.15. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 1,404 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.