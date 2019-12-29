Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Welltower reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 363,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 49,679 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.15. Welltower has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

